City of Waco plans additional time to search for police chief

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco announced has announced it will take additional time in its search for a new Chief of Police.

Department veteran Frank Gentsch, who has been in the position of Acting Chief, will be sworn in as the city’s Interim Chief of Police. The opening for a new chief took place when Chief Ryan Holt was promoted to Assistant City Manager.

Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford points out the current COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police, has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for Chief of Police.

While the department is pleased with the finalists who were being considered, it believes more time and consideration is essential to select the person to lead the department, according to Ford.

