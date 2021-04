WACO, Texas – There will be a different way to dial local phone numbers soon, and the City of Waco is getting the word out.

According to the City’s Twitter, Texans with phone numbers in the 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940 area codes will be required to dial ten-digits (area code+number) for phone calls beginning October 24th (from the Public Utility Commission).

Saturday, April 24th begins an adjustment period so residents can get used to the change.

Source: City of Waco