City Of Waco Provides Bottled water for Citizens without Water.









Waco, TX- The City of Waco has announced that they will be providing bottled water to residents who do not have water service during the winter weather.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek issued the following statement regarding the water distribution.

“Our staff and contractors continue to work around the clock to find and repair leaks all over the city. In some neighborhoods with significant water main leaks in need of repair, the City has had to cut water off in specific, localized areas to save overall system capacity and pressure until these isolated water main repairs can be completed. In anticipation of some isolated areas of Waco losing water so critical repairs can be made, our city staff worked to procure bottled water for our Waco residents. Coca-Cola Bottling Company stepped up and donated 100 pallets of bottled water (or, said differently, six 18-wheelers full), shipped into Waco from out of town. These trucks arrived in Waco last night and the water is being stored at the Waco Convention Center. We will distribute this water directly to the Waco residents that have temporarily lost water due to water main cutoffs for critical repairs. Beginning this morning, City of Waco staff is delivering bottled water to each impacted household.”

The City has not given an exact time for when repairs will be finished and water service will be fully restored.