City of Waco providing rental assistance to those with housing insecurity

WACO, Texas – Through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the City of Waco is providing short-term emergency rental assistance to assist Waco renters experiencing housing insecurity due to COVID-19 related loss of income.

Funds in the amount of up to $2,400 will be provided directly to property owners on behalf of eligible tenants.

There is no obligation by the City of Waco to fund a submitted application. All funding considerations are subject to the availability of funds and program regulatory and statutory guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Financial assistance may be paid on behalf of qualified persons for: electric bills and/or rental and mortgage.

