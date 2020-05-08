City of Waco punishing businesses for violating shelter-in-place rules

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has given citations to ten businesses for violating rules of the city’s shelter-in-place rules.

According to City Spokesperson Larry Holze, the number of tips called in to their COVID-19 hotline is numbered in the thousands.

“We’ve responded to over 3,000 inquiries about potential violations of the order,” Holze said. “Out of that, though, only ten citations have been issued.”

Holze said the violations ranged from businesses having too many people gathered inside and hair stylists and barbers continuing to operate.

The citations handed out to businesses each carry a fine of up to $1,000 and reset each day they stay open when they aren’t supposed to. Most of the violations came early in the shelter-in-place and all the businesses punished were repeat offenders.

“They were warned. They were told they were in violation and they, for whatever reason, refused not to do so,” Holze said. “It’s probably not too much different from people who run red lights. Once they feel like they can get by with it, they’re gonna keep doing it until they get a high enough fine.”

On top of calling in tips to the city about violating businesses, the community has found another way to discourage businesses from creating an unsafe environment.

“The people who are violating the order as it may be are not maybe being patronized,” Holze said. “The people themselves do not want to support a business or any activities that’s not conducive to protecting us all from the virus.”

Those helping enforce the shelter-in-place rules in the community are the same ones who can keep helping McLennan County fight against the coronavirus.

“In McLennan County, we’re enjoying a very low rate of exposure of incidents being confirmed and we want to keep it that way,” Holze said. “That is in large result to our citizens taking an active role and doing their part.”

The next phase in the governor’s plan to re-open the state is set to begin May 18.