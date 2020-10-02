City of Waco raising awareness of false phone calls from Public Health District

WACO, Texas – The Waco McLennan County Public Health District has received complaints from residents saying they have been contacted by phone by people identifying themselves as being from the Health District and requesting health specific information.

Although the calls appear to be coming from the Health District’s phone number, someone is likely using technology and spoofing the number as the originating number.

The City of Waco and the Waco McLennan County Public Health District want to warn residents that these calls are not coming from the Public Health District, and they should not give out any information and simply hang up.

The Public Health District, City of Waco I.T. Department and Waco Police Department are investigating these illegitimate phone calls.

Residents can call the Public Health District at 254-750-5450 to report receiving these calls and to ask questions regarding any Health District information or business they may have with the District.

Source: City of Waco