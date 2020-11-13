City of Waco releases Thanksgiving public health alert

WACO, Texas – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in McLennan County.

As the Thanksgiving Holidays approach, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is urging everyone to begin planning for a COVID-19 safe holiday. Modifying your celebrations for Thanksgiving will protect you and your loved ones.

The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to limit your celebration to the people in your immediate household. Gatherings of any size with people outside of your home is a high-risk activity. Consider the health and age of the people you are thinking about visiting. Do they have pre-existing health conditions – such as diabetes, heart trouble, or lung problems? If so, you may want to skip this year to protect their health. Think about alternatives to a traditional Thanksgiving. Have a virtual Thanksgiving celebration with friends and family that don’t live with you.

In assessing the risk of travel, consider where you are traveling to, and how prevalent the virus is in that location. Travel is not recommended at this time.

As time-honored traditions change during this pandemic, inevitably you and your family or friends will experience strong emotions of loss, change, sadness and disappointment. Acknowledge these feelings – and if they become persistent to the point that you have trouble functioning, seek help. The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in McLennan, Limestone, Hill, Freestone, Falls, and Bosque counties. To request a counselor to reach out to you, please go to www.covidwaco.com, and look for the “COVID-19 Counseling Request Form” or call 1-866-576-1101 toll-free.

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time when families travel to celebrate together. Although it is difficult to change family traditions, these steps will keep your loved ones safe from COVID-19.

Source: City of Waco