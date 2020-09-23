City of Waco Reopens Search for Chief of Police

Waco, Tx- The City of Waco is reopening their search for a new Chief of Police after Covid-19 put the search on hold.

The City of Waco is launching a nationwide search for the position of Chief of Police. The opening occurred when former Chief Ryan Holt was promoted to the position of assistant city manager. The city halted a previous search for a new chief in June.

“The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the rapidly changing environment in public safety created a situation where we wanted to have more time and substantially more community input in the selection process,” said City Manager Bradley Ford. “The fact that department veteran Frank Gentsch was available to fill the position as acting chief will give us time for a thoughtful and thorough search.”

The city has engaged Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in the search. One change in the process will be the creation of four Stakeholder Panels drawn from a wide cross section of the community. The panel members will be meeting with SGR to help create material for a Position Profile Brochure for recruitment. The panel members will also have an opportunity to interact with potential candidates prior to the final interviews with city leaders.

Current plans call for initiating the search in early October with a finalist to be selected early next year. The City has launched an online survey asking its residents what traits and priorities they would like to see the next police chief possess. This survey will be available through October 9th.