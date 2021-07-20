City of Waco seeks to fill hundreds of positions at job fair

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, and is looking to fill almost 100 positions.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Representatives from several departments will be on hand to answer any questions potential applicants might have.

The city says they are holding the event to make it even easier for people to find jobs available in their community. They also say employment has been an issue within the city, as employers have found it tough to fill positions after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this spring.

“Yes, it’s challenging right now. Trying to get people to come back out. Because they haven’t really been coming into City Hall, because we’ve been closed. So we’re trying to get out and take our services in the community to help them apply,” says Missie Pustejovsky, of the City of Waco.

The event will be held at Texas Workforce Solutions on S New Road.