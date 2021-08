WACO, Texas – The Bridge Street Project in East Waco is coming together.

The “Festival Street” shown in the pictures above and below will run from MLK Jr. Boulevard to Mann Street. Three blocks will be converted into a hub.



(Courtesy: City of Waco)

The City said on social media Wednesday that Bridge Street will be a place where everyone can swing by, take a seat, and stay for a while.

