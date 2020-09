WACO, Texas – Waco’s second oldest cemetery has received a face lift, and the city is ready to unveil it with a virtual ribbon cutting.

The ceremony will air Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. on the Waco City Cable Channel.

The $435,000 improvement project was a collaborative effort to place the entire cemetery under the care of the City of Waco.

Among the improvements – the cemetery now has new, arched entrances and an iron fence.