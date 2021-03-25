City of Waco to begin opening in phases

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco will start taking the first steps in a phased approach to opening following a year of COVID-19 closures at City facilities and on City property.

Currently, City operated museums and venues are operating with restrictions, outdoor events on City property are not permitted, conventions and meetings are occurring at 50 percent occupancy, City Council and Commission meetings are held virtually, and many City buildings are closed.

Beginning Friday, March 26th, the City will move into Phase One of opening. In this phase, City operated museums and venues will continue operating with restrictions, and conventions and meetings can occur at 75 percent occupancy with restrictions. Outdoor events on City properties will be permitted with restrictions and safety precautions in place. City Council and Commission meetings can begin to move to in-person meetings with public participation remaining virtual only. City buildings which have been closed will remain closed.

Transition from Phase One to future phases will depend on increased vaccination rates within McLennan County and keeping the rate of new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County low along with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates within the region, Trauma Service Area M.

Phase Two changes will include increased occupancy for conventions and meetings at 85 percent with restrictions, and City Council and Commission meetings in-person with room occupancy at 50 percent for in-person public participation. Additional City buildings will open with restrictions. Under Phase Three, the City would move into a fully open status at 100 percent without restrictions.

Modifications to the phases, as well as the additional restrictions for City operations or events held on City property, can be made at the discretion of the City Manager.

Source: City of Waco