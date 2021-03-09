LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

City of Waco to continue COVID-19 protocols in City facilities

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – As State of Texas guidelines change on March 10th regarding the wearing of masks in public spaces, the City of Waco will continue to require mask usage in city facilities and on city property as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Under this order, Abbott’s statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions are lifted and local orders are preempted – however, businesses and other establishments may continue to require employees or customers to follow additional hygiene measures – including the use of face coverings.

The City of Waco will continue implementing COVID-19 precautions and protocols, including mask requirements and occupancy restrictions, within City-owned facilities and on City-owned property.  City facility closures will remain the same. Please continue to utilize online services available through the City of Waco website.

The City is in the process of developing a procedure for approval of private events to be held on city-owned property, and will work in conjunction with both event producers and the medical community to determine objective standards for events. 

Many businesses throughout Waco will be making difficult decisions about their operations under the new executive order.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected