City of Waco to continue COVID-19 protocols in City facilities

WACO, Texas – As State of Texas guidelines change on March 10th regarding the wearing of masks in public spaces, the City of Waco will continue to require mask usage in city facilities and on city property as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Under this order, Abbott’s statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions are lifted and local orders are preempted – however, businesses and other establishments may continue to require employees or customers to follow additional hygiene measures – including the use of face coverings.

The City of Waco will continue implementing COVID-19 precautions and protocols, including mask requirements and occupancy restrictions, within City-owned facilities and on City-owned property. City facility closures will remain the same. Please continue to utilize online services available through the City of Waco website.

The City is in the process of developing a procedure for approval of private events to be held on city-owned property, and will work in conjunction with both event producers and the medical community to determine objective standards for events.

Many businesses throughout Waco will be making difficult decisions about their operations under the new executive order.

