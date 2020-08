WACO, Texas – The City of Waco will be looking at creating a Tourist Improvement District while also brain storming ways to pay for it.

One way it could be paid for is by levying an additional two percent tax on hotel room rent.

The Tourist Improvement District would provide enhanced services and undertake certain improvements – including advertising and promotion activities and business recruitment activities.

The city estimates this could range in spending from $1.5 to $5 million.