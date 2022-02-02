WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and Waco – McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open the Dewey Recreation Center as a warming center based on the current weather forecast.

The center is located at 925 N 9th Street, and opens at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. It will be available to the public for 24 hours to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County with relief from the cold. Cots and blankets will be available on site.

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation staff will be on-site for operations. It is encouraged for those seeking shelter at the center to bring their own food and water – as a limited supply will be available.

Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged while inside the warming center.

Source: City of Waco