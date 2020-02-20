City of Waco warns about wastewater discharge

WACO, Texas – An unauthorized discharge of domestic wastewater has occurred from the City of Waco wastewater collection system due to substantial rainfall.

The discharge totals approximately 79,350 gallons of domestic wastewater, and has occurred at 17165 Skeet Eason Road, 19372 Skeet Eason Road, and 1100 University Parks Drive. It is estimated 79,350 gallons was spilled early Thursday morning.

The City of Waco has since notified local government officials, as well as the TCEQ regional office. Cleanup is underway.

Source: City of Waco