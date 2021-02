WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is welcoming Dr. Sheryl Victorian as the next Waco Chief of Police.

This announcement was made on the City of Waco’s Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Join us in welcoming Dr. Sheryl Victorian as the next Waco Chief of Police! We are excited for Chief Victorian to join the hard working men & women of the @WacoPolice Dept as they continue their great work in our community. Chief Victorian begins her appointment on March 15th. pic.twitter.com/aDLcO2mXXB — City of Waco, Texas (@cityofwaco) February 17, 2021

The city says Chief Victorian begins her appointment on March 15th.

Source: City of Waco