City of Waco Youth Council application open

WACO, Texas- The City of Waco is seeking dedicated, enthusiastic and motivated teens to join the 2020-21 Waco Youth Council.

This is a great opportunity for local high schoolers to serve as youth ambassadors for the city and play an active role in addressing community issues.

The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. on May 29.

Interested applicants must live in Waco’s city limits and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2020.

Applications can be faxed to (254) 750-8087 or emailed toWacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.

Applications can also be mailed to:

City of Waco Parks and Recreation

ATTN: Youth Council Application Packet

PO Box 2570

Waco, TX 76702-2570

Qualified, selected candidates will be contacted to participate in a conference call interview in June.

Applications can be downloaded online at www.waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp.

For questions, please contact the Youth Council Advisors atWacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov or by phone at (254) 750-5980.