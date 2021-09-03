City of West loses City Marshal to COVID-19

The City of West has announced that City Marshal Michael Keithley has died of complications associated with COVID-19.

The statement said he had suffered from medical issues for a few weeks now due to Covid-19 and lost his battle Friday morning while in the hospital.

Keathley had served in many capacities while at West to include Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Code Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Authority, Permits along with other duties.

His patrol SUV will be parked on the north lawn of West City Hall/Police Department to honor him.

Citizens who would like to place a memorial for him on the patrol vehicle were invited to do so.