WOODWAY, Texas – The City of Woodway Police Department is inviting you to their annual Microchip Clinic.

This event is happening Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., at the Woodway Public Safety Building.

Bring your pets to have them microchipped for free! Veternarians will be on site, as well.

If you have any questions, you can call 254-772-4470.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department