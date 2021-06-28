City officials stress Fourth of July Safety

TEMPLE, TX- As Fourth of July is coming up, the city of Temple wants to remind people to celebrate the holiday safely.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our independence and to celebrate our country with our community,” says the city of Temple spokesperson Cody Weems.

Temple fire and rescue and the Temple police department are remind residents that fireworks are illegal to use of possess inside the city limits.

“In Temple there’s a general firework ban where you can’t even have fireworks within the city limits without a permit,” says Temple fire marshal Landy Setzer.

The city of Temple says for those who violate the city ordinance, they will be fined.

“They can cause injuries they can cause damage to property they can cause destress to pets and neighbors,” says Weems.

While you might enjoy the fireworks show, remember your furry friends might not like the excitement.

“It’s a high anxiety situation, animals often don’t like the sound of the fireworks, so leave them at home where they’re safe and happy,” says Weems.

Fire Marshal Landy Setzer wants to remind folks to leave the fireworks for the professionals.

“You shouldn’t even let children handle fireworks. It should always be an adult that handles the fireworks,” says Setzer.

Temple police department also reminds residents to plan ahead if they plan to consume alcohol and never drink and drive

“Make sure you have a ride first don’t make bad decisions that will put yourself or others at risk,” says Weems.

If you’re planning to celebrate the holiday on the water.

“Put your life jacket on slow the boat down, make sure you are aware of your surroundings,” says Weems.

The city of Temple will be hosting a Fourth of July Family Fun Fest on Sunday, Jul 4. The event will start at 4pm at Crossroads Park in Temple.