City planners look at future of Waco transportation

WACO, Texas – The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) held its first of two public meeting to propose roadwork projects and transportation needs for the city through 2045.

While the city is still under some major renovation work (i.e. I-35, downtown, etc.) there are still more renovations being proposed. For Waco commuters, it could get worse before it gets better.

“We’ve got all kinds of project recommendations here, ranging from big highway projects such as the mall-to-mall project, Loop 340 improvements between Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace, to a complete reinvention of public transportation within our region all the way down to specific pedestrian and bicycle recommendations,” says MPO director Chris Evilia.

The city has battled rapid growth over the last decade, which has altered construction plans in years’ past. Unsurprisingly, they expect that trend to continue in the next decade and will prepare accordingly.

“We’ve always anticipated a certain amount of growth looking out to the future. Of course it’s accelerated a little bit in recent years,” says Evilia. “Within the Texas triangle we’re expecting another 20-25 million people coming to the region. They’re not all gonna go to Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, some of them are gonna come here. So that is kind of making some of our recommendations a little bit more important.”

The MPO is also still discussing the possibility of a high-speed rail jetting through Waco. Even if the project is approved, they don’t picture a rail stop in town for at least another ten years.

The next public meeting will be held at the Waco Transit Headquarters at 301 South 8th Street on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.