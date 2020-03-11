Classes canceled at Alvarado ISD because of possible COVID-19 exposure

All schools are closed Wednesday in Alvarado after a member of the Alvarado Elementary North community was told to self-quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19.

Alvarado is about 60 miles north of Waco.

The exposure apparently happened at the doctor’s office where the person works.

Alvarado ISD Superintendent Dr. Kenneth R. Estes sent an email to parents, saying the district received word of the possible exposure late and decided to cancel classes in an ‘abundance of caution’.

School leaders will take the day to gather more information about the exposure and then decide what to do with the rest of the week. Dr. Estes reiterated that this is a possible exposure and not a confirmed case.

He says the district is working with the Johnson County Health Department on additional steps to help contain any further exposure to the community. Alvarado students will be out on spring break next week.