Parkview Christian Academy, Bremond ISD, Buckholts ISD, and Connally ISD have all canceled classes for the rest of the week because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Bremond ISD announced there were almost 100 children out with the virus Monday, and the number is still growing. Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 18th.

During this week, school employees will be disinfecting all facilities. The district is asking parents to email the nurse with any questions or any positive COVID-19 tests.

Buckholts originally was only going to be closed Monday, January 10th, but the district decided Tuesday to cancel classes for Wednesday – Friday. Like Bremond, classes will start once again on Tuesday, January 18th, after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Connally ISD announced Tuesday that school would not be in session for the rest of the week because of a sharp increase in positive cases. The district’s hope is the time away from school will allow students and staff to isolate and recover.

Classes will resume Wednesday, January 19th.

Free meals will continue to be offered to all CISD students. Breakfast will be distributed from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning and lunch will be distributed from 11:00 to 12:00 in front of the Connally Elementary School and the Connally Junior High School campus.

Parkview Christian Academy made the same announcement through its Facebook page and an email to parents.