Classes canceled due to extreme winter weather

KILLEEN, Texas – Several local districts have made the choice to cancel in person and remote learning for students on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the cold weather.

“This is really important to our learners and families because we know many of them right now, for several hours yesterday had no power some of them may not have power in the coming days so we wanted to get this message out early enough,” says Killeen ISD communications officer Taina Maya.

Like all school districts, Killeen will be closely monitoring the weather to help them decide whether classes should be cancelled on Wednesday.

“We are looking for potential further closures and our goal is to communicate that to you by Tuesday afternoon and we know that some people want to have those announcements made earlier but we really have to analyze multiple different angles when we look for a closure of our district of our magnitude,” says Maya.

The Texas Education Agency announced today that schools can get a waiver if they decide to cancel classes because of the weather-related power outages.

“However if our teachers are able to are going to post some instructional, optional support, so this is something that could be some activities that they suggest when they’re at home with family, nothing will count against your child if they’re not able to complete these activities,” says Maya.