When a member of the Chick-Fil-A crew at Richland Mall tested positive for COVID-19, the owner temporarily closed the restaurant and had it cleaned from top to bottom.

The team they called was Enviro Masters, and FOX44’s Brian Glenn met up with them to see what they did and what tools they use to get businesses clean.

One of the main devices they use involves electrostatics. They use hospital-grade disinfectants that are registered with the FDA and EPA.