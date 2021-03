KILLEEN, Texas – A four-way traffic signal at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Drive has been activated in Killeen.

Flashing mode has already started, and full operation will begin this Friday.

Flashing mode is intended to help travelers become aware of the traffic pattern change caused by the new signal.

Drivers should anticipate unexpected vehicle movements in the area and use caution, obey signage, and pay attention to workers and equipment.

Source: City of Killeen