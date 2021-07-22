Clements Parsons Elementary wins national award

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A big congratulations is in order to the Clements Parsons Elementary School for being named the best in the nation for supporting the needs of military students through their student-to-student program!

First Lady Jill Biden announced through a video conference Wednesday night that the school had been awarded the title for 2021.

This was based off of the services led by educators Renecia Ruffin, Kelly Thompson, Tracy Thompson and Christy Head.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District