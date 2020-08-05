Clifton ISD band student tests positive for COVID-19

CLIFTON, Texas – A Clifton Independent School District student in attendance at band practice has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Andy Ball stated in a release to students, staff and parents on Tuesday that the student has not returned to district property since testing positive.

It is believed the last time the student had contact with anyone on campus was July 31.

Clifton ISD will be suspending all band practices until Monday, August 10. In

accordance with state and national guidance, any person who attended the band practice should monitor symptoms, follow the CDC guidelines for people who had close contact

with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact their primary

care physician if they develop symptoms.

Close contact is currently defined as:

– being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on)

– being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes

Clifton ISD will be taking steps to sanitize any school facilities where the individual

recently accessed.

If you have any questions, you can call Andy Ball at 254-707-1503, 254-675-1825 or by email andy.ball@cliftonisd.org.

Source: Clifton Independent School District