Clifton man convicted of killing his wife 35 years ago is granted parole

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has granted convicted murderer Joe Bryan parole.

The former teacher who was convicted of shooting and killing his wife in their Clifton home in 1977 has been in prison for more than thirty years.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it may still take four to six weeks or longer before Bryan is released from the Mark W. Stiles Unit in Beaumont. He may be required to take certain classes or complete programs to help him reacclimate to society.

Joe Bryan has always maintained his innocence and his family says he was imprisoned politically.

Back in 2018, a judge refused to grant Bryan a new trial based in part on an affidavit that states analysis of a bloodstain pattern was incorrect. In January of this year, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied Bryan’s application for a writ of habeas corpus.