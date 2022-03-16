CLIFTON, Texas – If you’ve ever thought about a career in law enforcement, the Clifton Police Department wants to hear from you.

Chief Chris Blanton released a statement Tuesday saying finding police officers has been tough in recent months – not just for Clifton, but for many other law enforcement agencies. The Clifton City Council approved a request from Blanton last week to start the first-ever Clifton Police Department Cadet Program.

Blanton says this program will allow the department to go out and find civilians who have always wanted to get into law enforcement, but maybe didn’t know where to start.

The City of Clifton will pay all expenses to send someone to a TCOLE-approved Police Academy – which costs approximately $2,500. Those individuals will be required to pass a thorough background investigation. Once this is done, they will be a paid employee of the city while they attend the academy.

When these individuals graduate and completie a field training program, they will be a full-time peace officer for the City of Clifton. In return, cadets will be required to sign an employment contract with the City of Clifton for a set number of years.

Blanton says the department has found and hired a young man to be its first Cadet. Trevlyn Winder was hired as of Monday, March 14. He is currently enrolled in the McLennan Community College Police Academy, and is set to graduate in July. Trevlyn most recently worked as a Jailer for the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Blanton says he and the department hopes this is a program they can continue in the future.

Source: Clifton Police Department