Clifton PD raising awareness of suspicious solicitors

CLIFTON, Texas – The Clifton Police Department is raising awareness of a possible new scam in the area.

Police received a report regarding door-to-door solicitors who were representing themselves to be with an electric provider. Complainants stated these solicitors were very aggressive and demanding.

Officers searched the area of the report and found the solicitors. When they made contact with them, the officer determined they did not have a permit to solicit within the city limits.

Due to the nature of the call and the complaint from a resident of their aggressive demeanor, the solicitors were cited for soliciting without a permit – per city ordinance.

Chief Hendricks sent out a statement saying that as he has stated in the past, all door-to-door solicitors are required to apply for a permit prior to making contact with Clifton citizens. As part of the application process, the department insures the solicitors do not have a previous history of a serious crime. Applicants who have been convicted of sex crimes, violent crimes or burglary will not be approved to solicit within the community.

Hendricks goes on to say to please ask to see the city permit when speaking with solicitors, and to report any suspicious activity.

Source: Clifton Police Department