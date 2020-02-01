Clifton Police make multiple narcotics arrests in months long operation

Clifton, Texas- Clifton Police made 6 arrests as a result of a months long investigation.

On Friday, the Clifton Police Department conducted a round up where they arrested 6 individuals in relation to an investigation that began back in August of 2019. CPD began an investigation into the trafficking of narcotics, specifically methamphetimine. Through the course of this investigation, a number of people were identified and surveillance was conducted at multiple addresses and locations. As leads and evidence became available, investigating officers began to obtain arrest warrants.

39 year old Archie Crawford, 40 year old Jimmy Mack Taylor, and 28 year old Corey Steven Spence, were arrested and charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a 2nd Degree Felony, while 24 year old Shaina Lee Smith was charged with 6 charges of Endangering a Child, one charge Hindering Apprehension of a Fugitive, as well as one charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 29 year old Hannah Lynn Boshell was charged with six charges of Endangering a Child, and one charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. 21 year old Jeremiah James Robertson was also arrested on one charge of Delivery of Marijuana, one charge of Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Chief Trace Hendricks of Clifton Pd says that he his proud of the work and the time that officers devoted to the operation.