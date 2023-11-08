CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday, November 4 marked the start of a statewide effort called Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week.

This is coordinated by the Texas Access to Justice Foundation for veterans to receive free civil legal services. During this week, legal aid programs, local bar associations, law schools and pro bono lawyers will provide these services through special legal events and clinics.

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation provided grant funding this year to 13 nonprofit organizations which provide these services to veterans. Last year, legal aid organizations provided legal services to more than 6,300 Texas veterans.

In Waco, there will be a clinic this Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Legal Advice Clinic for Veterans

Hosted by Baylor Law School

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2 – 5 p.m.

Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop

2010 La Salle Ave.

Waco, TX 76706

Contact for more information: 254-710-4244

The following events will also be held in Central Texas:

Military Family Law Matters Information Session

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Operation Phantom Support

401 N. 8th St.

Killeen, TX 76541

Contact for more information: 713-652-0077

VA Outpatient Center

Monday, Nov. 13, 1:30 – 4 p.m.

7901 Metropolis Dr.

Austin, TX 78744

Contact for more information: 512-472-0279

Register online at https://www.austinbar.org/?pg=events.

Assistance and referrals are also provided through a statewide hotline for veterans at Texas Legal Services Center, at 1-800-622-2520, option 2 or online at https://texaslawhelp.org/ through the live chat feature.