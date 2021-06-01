Close friends speak out about the death of Waco mother

WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers arrived to a residence in the 700 block of N. 11th Street Monday night in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Close family friends heard the news of the incident Tuesday morning. They were devastated to hear that Yun Bishop was murdered.

Yun and her husband worked at Chapman’s Check Cashing for many years. They created a bond with many people in the community.

“She knew everybody’s name, even at her job over at Chapman’s. She knew you by your name. She’d call you by your name,” says close family friend Johnnie Moore.

Police officers arrived to the scene Monday night, where they met with Lonnie Bishop on the front porch of Yun’s home. Officers say Lonnie told them he killed his mother.

As they were concerned for the safety of his mother, they entered the house – where they found Yun lying in a bed with injuries received blunt force trauma. AMR was called to the scene and pronounced Yun dead.

“I was shocked. And then saddened. But sadness was more than I can tell you,” says close friend Sheila Thompson.

Lonnie has been arrested for his mother’s death,, and was transported to the McLennan County Jail – where he was charged with murder.

Moore and Thompson are close friends of Yun. They are in shock to hear this news.



“She was one of my best friends, and we got really close. Her husband just died not even a year ago,” says Thompson.

For those who didn’t know Yun, her close friends would describe her as a caring woman.

“She was crazy about her grandkids. I put a slide, swing up for her, and she was a very fine lady,” says Moore.



“She’s just a good person. All the customers are just devastated. Everybody is just devastated right now,” says Thompson.

Sheila and Johnnie want to let the family know they will keep Yun in their hearts and will be thinking of them as they are going through this difficult time.