Close to 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,000 recoveries in Texas

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 21,944 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 561 people have died as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated 8,025 people have recovered from the virus.

202 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 5,211 cases. Dallas has 2,683.

Tarrant County has 1,430, Bexar County has 1,126, and Travis County has 1,263.

More than 225,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,849 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday:

Brazos County — 177

Bell County — 153

Coryell County — 86

McLennan County — 81

Hill County — 14

Milam County — 13

Limestone County — 11

Hamilton County — 5

Leon County — 5

Bosque County — 3

Lampasas County — 2

Robertson County — 2

Falls County — 1

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.