WACO / BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation Waco District’s contractor will close the Loop 121 cross street intersection as it runs under Interstate 14 on Monday night.

Additionally, crews will close the outside eastbound I-14 mainlane above Loop 121. These closures will occur from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

TxDOT says these closures are required for the safety of the traveling public, and will allow crews to set beams in the area.

TxDOT encourages travelers to mind their speed and to eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.