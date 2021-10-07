Closure on Bell County bridge causing changes in traffic

WACO / BELL COUNTY, Texas – A road closure in Bell County is causing some changes to traffic.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District has started a closure on the Paddy Hamilton Bridge in Bell County as it passes over Interstate 14 for bridge work – including repaving and jacking.

During this work, the bridge will be closed to travelers. Northbound and southbound travelers on Paddy Hamilton will be directed to the adjacent crossovers in each direction as alternate routes. The closure is expected to end later this year.

TxDOT is encouraging all travelers to be safe and to drive smart in work zones.

(Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

Source: Texas Department of Transportation