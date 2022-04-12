TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Asphalt roadway patching will lead to a closure of a Temple intersection.

The intersection of Charter Oak Drive and Kegley Road/Midway Drive will close this Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m. until 12:00 a.m., weather permitting, for asphalt roadway patching.

Detours will be implemented along Kegley Lane, Tem-Bel Lane and Charter Oak Drive. Drivers should use caution in the area, and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

Residents with any questions about this project can contact the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.