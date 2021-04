TEMPLE, Texas – The intersection of Main Street and Avenue C will close Tuesday, April 6th, to allow for installation of a water main.

The intersection will close from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Detours will be in effect, as illustrated on the detour map below.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

If you have any questions about this project, you can reach out to the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.

Source: City of Temple