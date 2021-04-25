Coach Kim Mulkey makes decision to leave Baylor

FILE – In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey questions a call from the sidelines during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Waco, Texas. Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team. The school announced the move Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

In a tweet from the LSU Women’s Basketball, the University confirms Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey is leaving for Baton Rouge.

Kim Mulkey is Home.



The national champion and Hall of Famer has been named the head coach of the Fighting Tigers!



Kim Mulkey is Home.

The national champion and Hall of Famer has been named the head coach of the Fighting Tigers!

FOX44’s Mandy Knight first reported that Coach Mulkey was mulling over the decision on FOX44 News @ 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Basketball Hall of Famer has done it all as a player and coach earning her that spot in Springfield.

17 years ago, Mulkey won her first national title at Baylor and has brought two more since. Her long history of sustained success has not come without some tweaks to her style but she has always stayed true to herself.

“I think I’ve grown a lot of ways away from the floor in a locker room,” Mulkey said. “I think I have become more mature on handling players and their feelings a little bit. I think you evolve and you grow as a coach every year. You change with the kids you have on that floor on what they need to be doing, certain things don’t change, your discipline, accountability, that is who you are internally but the game itself, you have to stay on top of things, and not become stagnant”

Mulkey has made those changes to stay relevant among the best in women’s college basketball which is no surprise considering she has been competitive for as long as she has been on this earth.

