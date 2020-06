McGREGOR, Texas – McGregor’s Coffee Shop Café is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Café’s Facebook page, they say they are closing out of an abundance of caution, as well as the safety and well-being of our customers and employees.

One of the kitchen staff has tested positive and has not worked since June 5. They say this person was not in contact with people in our dining area.

Source: Coffee Shop Café