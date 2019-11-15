Cold case murder suspect brought back to face charges

A man traced back to his prison cell as a suspect in a 2004 cold case murder has been brought back to McLennan County to face charges.

A DNA data base had led to a McLennan County Grand Jury indictment against Gilberto Zapata Cruz, accused of killing a woman locally while he was on parole from serving a manslaughter sentence.

Ortiz was actually back in prison again for violating that parole when he was linked to the murder in a cold case being investigated by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused this time in the January 2004 strangulation death of Pamela Moore, whose body was found along a rural road in eastern McLennan County.

The link came through DNA found at the scene compared to a DNA data base.

Robert Hurst with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said that Ortiz had come to the prison system on May 16, 1995 on a voluntary manslaughter conviction out of Harris County, with his sentence for that offense being 20 years.

He was paroled on March 5, 2001.

The murder of Moore took place in 2004

Ortiz had not been connected with her death at the time, but was returned to prison December 12, 2015 on a parole violation.

He had most recently been held at the Lynaugh Unit at Fort Stockton.

His first parole review since his return would have been in May 2020

He is now in the McLennan County Jail.