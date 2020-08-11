College Football Fans Brace for upset as Season Hangs in the balance

CENTRAL TEXAS- Fans are reacting to what a fall without college football will look like in Central Texas.

College football fans across Central Texas remain glued to the Tv Screen, bracing themselves fro possibly the biggest news in the NCAA football world, whether the players will play this year.

“The question I get from everyone in the hallway, my friends and text messages is ‘hey are we having College football this year?’ and my answer every time is, it doesn’t feel like it but I don’t know,” said Qiant “Your Boy Q” Myers of ESPN Central Texas.

Fans say they’ve never been this unsure how a season will turn out as they’ve been this year.

“Without sports its almost like a part of life that’s missing. It’s apart of excitement apart of entertainment,” John Hughes said.

“That’s our time to get together and be us as men going to the game having a good time,” said Kenneth Black.

While fans like Hughes and Black say they would be devastated without a season, others are like Steve who says he’ll be watching to see what happens but he’ll remain understanding.

“I hope they play but they don’t need to play if this covid is something that’s really affecting the team. Everybody does it a little different so we will see what happens.” said Steve Stewart.

Fans are holding their breath to hear from top conference leaders as they wait for a bet picture of what this year’s football season will look like.

“Depending on what the BIG 12 decides to do with the powers that be, they have a meeting Tuesday night is what we’re being told. So we should start to hear something trickle out late Tuesday night,”