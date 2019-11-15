College Game Day is coming soon!

WACO, Texas – College Game Day is right around the corner, and the excitement is in the air!

ESPN, in partnership with the Home Depot, is working on getting the game day set up and running before Saturday’s show.

The pre-game show covers college football, and this Saturday our Baylor Bears face off against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Seeing it here in McLane is kind of eye-opening, realizing that it’s finally here. It’s been a few years, so just seeing the construction behind me and seeing and knowing what’s coming in the next 24 hours, it’s exciting,” says Baylor freshman Tanner Woodby.

The game is set to start at 6:30 at McLane Stadium!