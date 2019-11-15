FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

College Game Day is coming soon!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – College Game Day is right around the corner, and the excitement is in the air!

ESPN, in partnership with the Home Depot, is working on getting the game day set up and running before Saturday’s show.

The pre-game show covers college football, and this Saturday our Baylor Bears face off against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Seeing it here in McLane is kind of eye-opening, realizing that it’s finally here. It’s been a few years, so just seeing the construction behind me and seeing and knowing what’s coming in the next 24 hours, it’s exciting,” says Baylor freshman Tanner Woodby.

The game is set to start at 6:30 at McLane Stadium!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events