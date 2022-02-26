WACO– College GameDay made it’s way to Waco Saturday to preview the matchup between KU and Baylor.

Students camped out all night at the Ferrell center to get a front row seat at College GameDay.

Danny Rhoad is a freshman at Baylor and says he came to GameDay today to support his Bears and be a part of the energetic atmosphere with his fellow students.



“The atmosphere here, it’s very electric especially with all the students,” Rhoad said. “The Bear Pit, coming out to support the teams, men and women…”

He and his friends got to the stadium around 10:30 last night. A few other students braved the cold for hours and got in line at 6 p.m.

Rhoad says being at a school with successful sports teams makes it much more fun to come to sporting events.



“You don’t have to hang your head,” Rhoad said. “You can be prideful and actually enjoy coming to these games and cheering them on. And you see them around campus, and just have a great time with your fellow students.”

Kara Owens agrees and says she is so happy to be at Baylor.

“It’s been awesome,” Owens said. “I mean, it’s been better than I ever imagined. I was not prepared to come in and have all these championships and all that. It’s been a blast.”

Reagan Schwartz says he has always been a fan of College GameDay growing up.



“GameDay coming to Waco, Texas is like, you’ve got to attend,” Schwartz said. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

For Owens, being a part of GameDay is about supporting the teams.



“They need us out here,” Owens said. “I mean, the coaches have said it. We’re just as big of an advantage at home as anything else. So as long as we can come support, we’re going to be out here to support.”

They all agree one of the highlights was the time leading up to GameDay spent together as a Baylor family.

“It was definitely a break from all the madness that we usually go through,” Owens said. “So like to be all together, kind of away from technology, even though we still had it, but being all together was nice.”