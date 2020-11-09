College Readiness Program launched at four Killeen ISD high schools

KILLEEN, Texas – A two-year College Readiness Program from the National Math and Science Initiative is launching at Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen and Shoemaker High Schools.

All these campuses serve military-connected students near Fort Hood. The U.S. Department of Defense is funding this program.

After one year in NMSI’s CRP, students at military-impacted schools across the Nation average a 45 percent increase in mastery of college-level concepts in math and science – compared to the national average increase of 5.6 percent. This increase is 81.5 percent for black students, 34 percent for Latinos and 38.4 percent for women.

Students with family members serving in the military move an average of six to nine times while they are in elementary and secondary school. NMSI’s CRP leverages the College Board’s proven Advanced Placement framework, preserving local control and creating consistent learning across all schools. This means students are on pace from their first day in a new school, making all those moves a little easier.

Killeen ISD says it is grateful for the additional training and support provided to educators, and in turn over 450 students who have benefited from these programs.

Source: Killeen Independent School District