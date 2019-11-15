College Station furniture store leading fight against pancreatic cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station location of Ashley Furniture Homestore celebrated finishing first in the country for the second consecutive year for raising money during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Every October, Tempur-Pedic teams up with furniture stores nationwide with their Rest Test sweepstakes. For each customer that lies on a bed in store, Tempur-Pedic donates $10 towards Pancreatic Cancer Research.

After raising over $17,000 last year, the College Station store raised nearly 24,000 this year.

“Humans are amazing,” says Tempur-Pedic Senior Territory Manager Christine Santos. “Because if we focus and we band together, there literally is nothing we can’t do.”

For store employee Maria Ramirez, the cause means just a little more. Her father is battling pancreatic cancer.

“He is everything to me. He is so strong,” Ramirez says. “He’s been going through chemo and all that stuff for the past two years already, and it’s – it’s – anything that we can do, you know, to contribute to that, it means a lot to me.”

To promote the event in October, the store also offered a free mattress as a contest prize. In keeping with the charity spirit, the winner of the contest donated the mattress to a friend of hers, whose wife is battling multiple sclerosis.

“This one miniscule thing that some people might see, you know, winning a mattress, is actually touching thousands of people,” says contest winner Crystal Follmer. “The fact that it’s close people to us and that we care deeply for, I mean, it’s just kind of overwhelming with joy and excitement, and it’s really amazing.”

Even after leading the nation in fundraising for this event two years in a row, the College Station store has its sights set even higher for next year.

“We got a little battle going next year, so we are competitive,” says Wilkes Group CEO Mark Wilkes. “Our goal next year is probably to get up around $40 or $50,000, so we’re gonna push hard.”

Tempur-Pedic representatives say they have the full intention to continue the event next October.