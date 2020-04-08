College Station Health Center receives $1.5M in new round of Coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON – The Brazos Valley Community Action Agency in College Station was awarded a total of $1,460,540 in another round of federal grants to help local health centers fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Bryan-College Station a high priority.”

Source: Office of John Cornyn