College Station ISD extends closure until April 10

This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station ISD has extended its school closures through April 10 due to the shelter in place order by the City of College Station and Brazos County.