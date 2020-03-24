Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

College Station ISD extends closure until April 10

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station ISD has extended its school closures through April 10 due to the shelter in place order by the City of College Station and Brazos County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44